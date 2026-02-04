Ukraine shared details about shelling with US after Russia’s "agreement" to energy truce, - Stefanishyna

The US State Department has been provided with information about all shelling incidents that have occurred since Russia's ‘agreement’ to an energy truce.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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What is known?

"Today (3 February), the embassy sent the State Department detailed info on all the shelling that's happened since the so-called ’agreeement’ on a truce by Russia. Really detailed info was sent today based on the results of the overnight shelling," the diplomat said.

The information was prepared in cooperation with the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Energy.

Stefanishyna is convinced that this data will influence the negotiations, as it undermines Russia's position. The ambassador hopes that the American side will choose an approach of "less illusions, more pressure."

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia answered Trump’s personal request with record number of ballistic missiles, Ukraine awaits reaction

What preceded it?

Recall that the day before, US President Donald Trump said that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would respond in kind if Russia did not attack Ukraine's energy sector.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a petrol station and an administrative building were damaged in the capital.

Kharkiv was also under attack from Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to an attack on a thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, and 1,170 high-rise buildings are not being heated.

The enemy also attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Read more: 88 out of 105 Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS