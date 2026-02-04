88 out of 105 Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defence forces
On the night of February 4, Russian troops launched 105 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
Yes, the enemy launched Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other strike UAVs from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda – TOT Crimea.
About 70 of them are "shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 88 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Seventeen strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and debris fell on five locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with enemy UAVs detected in the airspace.
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