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More than 60 foreign delegates inspected the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant, which was damaged by Russian shelling

On Wednesday, 4 February, more than 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states and international organisations visited the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv, which has been subjected to massive attacks by Russia.

This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The enemy deliberately targeted the TPP

"This is a critical civilian infrastructure facility. It is not a military target. It is not a defence facility. The Thermal Power Plant provides heat to residential buildings, hospitals, schools – hundreds of thousands of Kyiv residents," Kuleba said.

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

He stressed that the enemy deliberately struck during a period of severe frost, when heat is a matter of basic survival for people.

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

See more: Zelenskyy held energy conference call: instructed to prepare data on amount of additional support for communities

Foreign delegates saw the consequences of the attacks

According to Kuleba, international partners saw with their own eyes the real consequences of the attacks on the energy sector and what emergency crews are dealing with on a daily basis.

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

"While specialists are working around the clock to repair the damaged networks, the state is simultaneously strengthening the stability of the system," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

He added that protecting and restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure is not only about our country, but also a matter of security for the whole of Europe.

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

More than 60 diplomats visited the damaged Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant

Read more: Heat supply being restored in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro after attacks, 1,142 buildings without heating in the capital, Kuleba says

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Kyiv (2819) ambassador (247) TPP (54) energy (1081) Darnitsa (9) Oleksii Kuleba (91)
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