Heat supply restored in Kyiv’s Troieshchyna after Russian shelling

Heat supply in Troieshchyna in the capital has been fully restored. First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Alona Shkrum reported this after a joint visit to the facility with the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova.

As Censor.NET reports, large-scale restoration works were carried out after Russian strikes on thermal power generation facilities.

Read more: Kyiv to launch additional 9 MW of capacity, - Shmyhal

Scale of restoration works

Significant resources were deployed to handle the aftermath of the shelling. A total of 176 emergency repair crews were involved in the work, comprising 840 specialists.

In particular, 83 crews arrived to help from other regions of Ukraine. Specialists from Kyiv’s municipal enterprises and employees of Ukrzaliznytsia also joined the work.

Read more: Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

Why apartments may still feel cold

Despite the restoration of heat carrier supply to the system, temperatures in some apartments may remain lower. Alyona Shkrum explained that this is due to two main factors.

The first is building inertia: after a prolonged outage, concrete structures need several days to fully warm up. The second is local failures in internal networks, including risers in residential buildings and budget-funded institutions.

Read more: Ukraine to receive energy equipment from Latvia – Shmyhal

Situation in other districts of the capital

At the same time, the overall heat supply situation in Kyiv remains tense. Due to the shutdown of CHP-4 after the Russian strike on February 7, the situation remains difficult in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

As of now, emergency services continue to fix 287 instances of damage in the residential sector and at social infrastructure facilities.

Read more: Ukrainians to get utility bills recalculated - Svyrydenko

More than 1,400 buildings without heating

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that as of February 9, more than 1,400 apartment buildings in Kyiv remain without heating.

As Censor.NET reported, the head of state said this after a conference call on the situation in the energy sector and handling the aftermath of Russian strikes.

We also wrote that in Burshtyn in Prykarpattia, heat supply has been partially restored after a Russian strike overnight into February 7.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Whether there are strikes or not, hundreds of buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, and not enough work is being done