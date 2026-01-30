Ukrainians to get utility bills recalculated - Svyrydenko
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that changes the approach to payment for housing and utility services for the public.
Censor.NET reports that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this.
According to the head of government, Ukrainians will pay only for those utility services that were actually provided. This concerns cases where services were not provided or were of inadequate quality due to enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure.
The recalculation will be carried out without applications from citizens
The government decision applies to heat supply, water supply, and household waste removal services. In the event of absence of or interruptions in the provision of these services, the charges must be recalculated.
The prime minister stressed that responsibility for the recalculation rests with utility service providers. Citizens do not need to file applications or contact suppliers.
"People should pay only for the services they actually received," Yuliia Svyrydenko stressed.
The government emphasizes that the decision is aimed at protecting customers under wartime conditions. It is intended to ensure fair payment and reduce the financial burden on households.
Freezing temperatures have slowed the restoration of power supply
Meanwhile, weather has affected the timeframes for restoring energy facilities after Russian strikes. According to energy specialists whom Censor.NET journalists spoke with in previous weeks, freezing temperatures significantly slowed the pace of restoration where it is possible. What used to take a day now takes two or three.
Former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that the enemy will use the freezing weather to attack the energy system.
"For him, it is a golden time for such attacks. Because consumption is at its maximum. The effect of these attacks is enormous. And it hits household customers the most. And he (Putin - ed.) will try to use this time," Kudrytskyi added.
At the same time, he noted that the balance of the energy system will change in spring because solar power plants will start operating and hydropower plants will generate more.
Background
- Earlier, we wrote that the Kyiv region received modular boiler equipment to ensure the autonomy of heat supply systems in communities.
- Within a week, 447 generators provided by the European Union will arrive in Ukraine for communities across the country, with a focus on frontline regions.
- It was also reported that Ukraine received another batch of energy assistance from Italy: 78 units of industrial boiler equipment with a total capacity of more than 112 MW. The boilers have already been distributed among communities in ten regions to provide heat to critical infrastructure facilities.
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