Ukrainians to get utility bills recalculated - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that changes the approach to payment for housing and utility services for the public.

Censor.NET reports that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this.

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According to the head of government, Ukrainians will pay only for those utility services that were actually provided. This concerns cases where services were not provided or were of inadequate quality due to enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure.

Read more: Effectiveness of attacks on energy is incomparable to money that Russians spend on them, - Kudrytskyi

The recalculation will be carried out without applications from citizens

The government decision applies to heat supply, water supply, and household waste removal services. In the event of absence of or interruptions in the provision of these services, the charges must be recalculated.

The prime minister stressed that responsibility for the recalculation rests with utility service providers. Citizens do not need to file applications or contact suppliers.

"People should pay only for the services they actually received," Yuliia Svyrydenko stressed.

The government emphasizes that the decision is aimed at protecting customers under wartime conditions. It is intended to ensure fair payment and reduce the financial burden on households.

Read more: Zelenskyy: week without strikes on energy began overnight into Friday; Ukraine ready to act in mirror manner

Freezing temperatures have slowed the restoration of power supply

Meanwhile, weather has affected the timeframes for restoring energy facilities after Russian strikes. According to energy specialists whom Censor.NET journalists spoke with in previous weeks, freezing temperatures significantly slowed the pace of restoration where it is possible. What used to take a day now takes two or three.

Former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that the enemy will use the freezing weather to attack the energy system.

"For him, it is a golden time for such attacks. Because consumption is at its maximum. The effect of these attacks is enormous. And it hits household customers the most. And he (Putin - ed.) will try to use this time," Kudrytskyi added.

At the same time, he noted that the balance of the energy system will change in spring because solar power plants will start operating and hydropower plants will generate more.

Background

Read more: Russia did not attack energy facilities overnight, but is now targeting logistics, - Zelenskyy