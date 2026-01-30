Modular boiler equipment from Italy has arrived in Kyiv region, - RMA
The Kyiv region has received modular boiler equipment from Italy to ensure the autonomy of heat supply systems in communities.
This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
What is this about?
As noted, this refers to modern water-heating boilers with the necessary components and auxiliary systems.
This equipment can operate as a primary or backup heat source and allows for the reinforcement of boiler rooms, heating and power plants, and critical infrastructure facilities.
Where will the aid be directed?
It is reported that this reinforcement is primarily aimed at ensuring a stable heat supply to hospitals, social institutions and educational establishments.
"In the context of constant enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, every additional unit of alternative heat generation is critical to people's safety," the statement said.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that 447 generators would be delivered to Ukraine within a week, provided by the European Union for communities across the country, with a focus on frontline regions.
- It was also reported that Ukraine had received another batch of energy aid from Italy - 78 units of industrial boiler equipment with a total capacity of over 112 MW. The boilers have already been distributed among communities in ten regions to provide heat to critical infrastructure facilities.
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