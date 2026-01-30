378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troeshchyna, - Klitschko
As of the morning of January 30, 378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat.
This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.
What's the situation?
"378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heat. Most of them are in Troeshchyna. Some are in several other districts of the capital," the statement said.
It is reported that yesterday, more than 100 houses in Troeshchyna were connected to heating. Another 50 will be connected tonight.
Restoration work continues
It is noted that utility workers and energy companies continue to work in various areas of the capital to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes.
What preceded it
- Also remind, that as of the afternoon of January 28, it was reported that 639 residential buildings in the capital were still without heat.
- As of the evening of January 29, it was reported that 454 residential buildings in Kyiv remained without heat supply.
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