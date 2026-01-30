378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troeshchyna, - Klitschko

As of the morning of January 30, 378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What's the situation?

"378 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heat. Most of them are in Troeshchyna. Some are in several other districts of the capital," the statement said.

It is reported that yesterday, more than 100 houses in Troeshchyna were connected to heating. Another 50 will be connected tonight.

Restoration work continues

It is noted that utility workers and energy companies continue to work in various areas of the capital to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

Read more: 454 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat, most in Troieshchyna, Klytschko says

What preceded it