Communities in 10 regions to receive boilers from Italy worth nearly 2 million euros – Kuleba

Ukraine has received another batch of energy assistance from Italy — 78 units of industrial boiler equipment with a total capacity of more than 112 MW. The boilers have already been distributed among communities in ten regions to provide heat for critical infrastructure facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Restoration – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Modular and hot-water boilers from Italy

"We have received and distributed important assistance from Italy — 78 units of industrial boiler equipment with a total capacity of more than 112 MW," he wrote.

The shipment includes modular and hot-water boilers with burners, components, and auxiliary systems. The total weight of the batch is more than 208 tonnes, and the estimated value of the assistance is 1.86 million euros. This is part of a broader support program.

Read more: First batch of 400 generators from Polish government delivered to Kyiv

What this equipment is for

The equipment can operate as a primary or backup heat source for hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as as part of municipal boiler houses and district heating utility systems.

Where the boilers will be sent

The boilers will be transferred to communities in

Chernihiv region,

Kherson region,

Kharkiv region,

Odesa region,

Mykolaiv region,

Sumy region,

Dnipropetrovsk region,

Zaporizhzhia region,

Donetsk regions and

Kyiv region.

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"We are grateful to the Government of Italy for the strategic decision to continue supporting Ukraine. We are already holding talks on the next batch, more than 300 units of equipment with a capacity of more than 800 MW. This is a systemic contribution to the resilience of Ukraine’s heat and power sector," Kuleba wrote.

"Special thanks to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa for his personal involvement, consistent stance, and prompt assistance," the minister added.

Earlier, Kuleba said that 447 generators provided by the European Union for communities across the country, with a focus on frontline regions, would arrive in Ukraine within a week.