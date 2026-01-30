Effectiveness of attacks on energy is incomparable to money that Russians spend on them, - Kudrytskyi

If the Russians continue to attack Ukraine's energy sector with the same intensity, we will have to live with power cuts even in warm weather.

This was reported by the former chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudritskyi, according to an article on Censor.NET.

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Details

At the same time, he noted, the graphs will still not be the same as they are now.

"That is, they will be more or less moderate. If the Russians assess that the effectiveness of these attacks is not commensurate with the resources they spend on them, and they are spending up to a trillion rubles a year on the Shahid program alone, which is 3% of their budget, then they may temporarily stop these shellings, as they are less effective than in winter," Kudritskyi explained during a panel discussion on Novaya Gazeta.

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According to him, from the point of view of the system, the worst situation was in 2022, when the power system was completely blacked out for several hours—at that time, nuclear power plants stopped, and electricity production practically stopped.

"Then Ukrenergo dispatchers assembled the system in 13 hours. But most importantly, such situations have not been allowed to happen since then, and the system, even with a severe shortage, when consumption would like to be 18,000 gigawatts but only 11,000 are available for production, is nevertheless under control, albeit with great discomfort for consumers and businesses," Kudritskyi added.

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The former head of Ukrenergo's board added that there are currently 15-17 power plants operating in the Ukrainian power system, which provide 80-90% of all electricity production.

"Sorry, but it's obvious that with dozens of missiles and thousands of shahids being produced there every month, the Russians can damage all these stations by concentrating all their strikes on such a small number of targets. They do not attack nuclear power plants directly, they attack Ukrenergo substations, which provide power from these nuclear power plants.

Thus, they increase the task from three nuclear power plants to 12-15 substations. But still, there are 20-25 facilities that they systematically attack. And that is why we have such a deficit," he concluded.

For more details on the situation in Ukraine's energy system, read the article on Censor.NET at this link.