Zelenskyy: Whether there are strikes or not, hundreds of buildings in Kyiv are still without heating, and not enough work is being done

On Sunday, February 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call regarding the situation in the regions. Among other things, he drew attention to the difficult situation with heating in Kyiv, noting that "not enough work" is being done in the city.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The situation in Kyiv

There was a report on the Kyiv region: in fact, cogeneration is being added in the region every day. Heating kits are being issued to people, and this program will be expanded. Every day, about five thousand such heating kits are distributed in the Kyiv region. The situation with heating in Kyiv remains extremely difficult. More than 500 apartment buildings are without heating. Repair work is still ongoing. And this certainly cannot be considered normal in a city where, for more than a week now, hundreds of buildings have been without heat every day, regardless of the situation. Whether there are strikes or not, hundreds of buildings in Kyiv are still without heating. This means that the work being done in the city is not enough," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president said that he had also heard a report from the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs on support and heating points in Kyiv. He noted that more people are now turning to these points, and additional points have been set up in several districts.

Hot meals are also provided.

"The 112 hotline is working to record all needs. There is a government contact center. The city should at least work with government agencies more quickly in this regard so that people can receive timely assistance and accurate information," said the head of state.

The situation in other regions

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, there were also reports on the situation in the Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernivtsi regions.

"We discussed cooperation with Romania separately with the Minister of Energy. There were reports from the Donetsk region, and it is important that every request for assistance is responded to. Odesa and the region are recovering after bad weather, and all necessary forces are involved. There are power outages in Kyrovohrad region, and work is underway. There were also reports on Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Mykolaiv regions. Chernihiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions have been heavily shelled, and each attack must be responded to both militarily and diplomatically," the president emphasized.

Watch more: In January, Russia launched more than 6,000 UAVs, 5,500 guided aerial bombs and 158 missiles at Ukraine. Targets were energy facilities, railways and infrastructure, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Enemy shelling

Zelenskyy also responded to the Russian Federation's attack on a bus carrying miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: in Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, Russian drones struck a regular bus carrying miners. Unfortunately, there are many casualties. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. There are also wounded," said the head of state.

In addition, according to the president, there were power outages in Nikopol and Marhanets due to drone strikes on power lines. There were also strikes on logistics – on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"In Konotop, Sumy region, Russians also attacked railway infrastructure today. Railway workers are responding, restoring, trying to repair everything quickly, and maintaining communication between regions," the head of state added.