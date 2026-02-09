Kyiv to launch additional 9 MW of capacity, - Shmyhal

On Sunday, 8 February, an additional 9 MW of capacity is expected to be launched in Kyiv.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Headquarters for the Elimination of the Consequences of the Emergency in the Energy Sector, according to Censor.NET.

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The electricity situation is complicated

"The situation with electricity supply remains difficult. Energy workers continue to restore facilities damaged by russia on the night of 7 February. The damage is significant. We are working on comprehensive solutions, in particular on launching additional generation capacities. The work is progressing according to the set schedules. In particular, today we expect to launch an additional 9 MW of capacity in Kyiv," the minister said.

Read more: Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

Increase in imports

According to Shmyhal, today also saw the largest daily volume of electricity imports, which helped to maintain the system after massive Russian attacks and reduce the deficit.

Read more: Utility charges to be recalculated. People should pay only for services received, Svyrydenko says

Help from partners

The minister also said that the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Development, is continuing to work on attracting equipment from partners and distributing it from our hubs.

"In total, 27,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been received since the start of the invasion. Of this, 25,100 tonnes have already been distributed to the regions. Over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Energy's hub warehouses have received 17 humanitarian shipments from 11 partners in Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, Lithuania and Italy. During the same period, 774 generators and 40 units of block-modular boiler rooms, cogeneration plants, boilers and other equipment were shipped to the regions," said the head of the Ministry of Energy.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is expecting another 798 generators, 117 transformers, and 120 boilers and cogeneration units.

Read more: Russia struck Ukraine’s critical energy grid, - Shmyhal