Utility charges to be recalculated. People should pay only for services received, Svyrydenko says

In Ukraine, charges for certain utility services will be recalculated.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, released after a meeting with government officials and heads of relevant agencies.

The head of government instructed officials to ensure oversight of the implementation of the recalculation decision and to respond to every case of consumer rights violations. According to her, Ukrainians must pay only for the services actually received, especially amid regular enemy shelling.

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The recalculation will be carried out automatically

Earlier, the prime minister said that the recalculation must be carried out by the utility service providers themselves. This concerns heat supply, water supply, and household waste removal companies.

The recalculation must take place without consumers submitting applications.

The results of the recalculation should be reflected in utility bills as early as February. Responsibility for the correctness of the charges rests directly with the municipal utility companies.

Read more: Svyrydenko: This week has been one of most difficult for Ukrainian energy sector since blackout of 2022

"People must pay only for the services they received. If there was no heat or water, the recalculation is mandatory," Svyrydenko said.

Damage to the power system

Recall that Russian shelling since October 2025 has damaged 8.5 GW of generating capacity in Ukraine, including thermal and hydropower plants, and urgent work to restore generation requires about $1 billion.

For his part, Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko said that as a result of massive Russian attacks, a deficit has emerged in Ukraine’s power system, and it is currently impossible to cover it through domestic generation and electricity imports.

Read more: Power restored to 748,000 families in Kyiv after massive attack - DTEK