Utility charges to be recalculated. People should pay only for services received, Svyrydenko says
In Ukraine, charges for certain utility services will be recalculated.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, released after a meeting with government officials and heads of relevant agencies.
The head of government instructed officials to ensure oversight of the implementation of the recalculation decision and to respond to every case of consumer rights violations. According to her, Ukrainians must pay only for the services actually received, especially amid regular enemy shelling.
The recalculation will be carried out automatically
Earlier, the prime minister said that the recalculation must be carried out by the utility service providers themselves. This concerns heat supply, water supply, and household waste removal companies.
- The recalculation must take place without consumers submitting applications.
The results of the recalculation should be reflected in utility bills as early as February. Responsibility for the correctness of the charges rests directly with the municipal utility companies.
"People must pay only for the services they received. If there was no heat or water, the recalculation is mandatory," Svyrydenko said.
Damage to the power system
Recall that Russian shelling since October 2025 has damaged 8.5 GW of generating capacity in Ukraine, including thermal and hydropower plants, and urgent work to restore generation requires about $1 billion.
For his part, Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko said that as a result of massive Russian attacks, a deficit has emerged in Ukraine’s power system, and it is currently impossible to cover it through domestic generation and electricity imports.
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