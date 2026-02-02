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News Latvia’s aid to Ukraine Restoration of the power grid
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Ukraine to receive energy equipment from Latvia – Shmyhal

Latvia to provide backup equipment to restore heat supply in Kharkiv region – Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive backup equipment from Latvia to restore heat supply in Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal after a conversation with his Latvian counterpart, Kaspars Melnis.

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Latvia to transfer equipment for Kharkiv region.

Shmyhal said Latvia is ready to transfer backup equipment from its own thermal power plants. This equipment will help restore heat supply in Kharkiv region after the destruction.

"We agreed to set up a working group to quickly coordinate this work… I am grateful to Latvia for its systematic support," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Latvia to cut support for Ukrainian refugees from 2026

EU also provides assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reported additional assistance. According to him, the EU will soon transfer generators and other energy equipment to Ukraine to stabilize the energy system.

In addition, the European Commission president informed about the finalization of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

See more: Latvian Foreign Minister Braže arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

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