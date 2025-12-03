Latvia to cut support for Ukrainian refugees from 2026

Members of the Latvian Saeima have adopted amendments to the law on support for civilian residents of Ukraine, which provide for the cancellation of certain types of assistance. Latvia allocated €64 million in 2025 to support Ukrainian refugees, but in 2026 this amount will be reduced to €39.7 million.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Focus.

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Which benefits will be cancelled?

Ukrainian refugees will no longer be able to receive a one-off allowance to start employment, equal to one minimum monthly wage. At the same time, they will retain the right to access the services of the State Employment Agency to the same extent as Latvian citizens.

The adopted amendments provide that from now on Ukrainian residents will have the same rights and scope of discounts on travel and baggage in regional transport as those categories of local residents who receive subsidies. Previously, Ukrainians could use regional public transport and carry baggage free of charge.

Ukrainian residents will also no longer be exempt from patient co-payments when receiving healthcare services, but they will retain the right to state-funded medical services on the same terms as Latvians.

In addition, the costs of registering animals and complying with mandatory veterinary requirements will no longer be covered for Ukrainians.

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How many Ukrainian refugees are there in Latvia?

In 2025, the number of Ukrainians arriving in Latvia has remained stable. On average, 500–600 people per month newly register in Latvia to obtain temporary protection status. At the same time, 2025 has seen a significant increase in the number of people whose temporary protection status in Latvia has been revoked because they failed to apply for a new residence permit within a month after their visa or residence permit expired.

As of 1 October 2025, 31,152 Ukrainian nationals were listed in Latvia’s Population Register, including 17,167 women, 13,985 men and 6,977 minors.

At least 9,909 Ukrainian nationals are employed in Latvia.

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