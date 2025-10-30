Almost 100,000 men aged 18 to 22 have left Ukraine in last two months, - Telegraph

Almost 100,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 left Ukraine after travel restrictions were eased.

How many Ukrainians have crossed the Polish border?

According to the Polish Border Guard Service, 99,000 Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 have crossed the Polish border since the end of August.

"For comparison, the entire British army numbers about 70,000 people," the article says.

Between January and the end of August, approximately 45,300 Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 entered Poland. However, in the following two months, their number more than doubled, reaching 1,600 people per day.

How many Ukrainians have arrived in Germany?

In Germany, the number of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 arriving each week rose sharply from 19 to over 1,000 by mid-September.

According to the Bavarian news agency BR24, this figure rose to 1,400-1,800 per week in October.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, martial law has prohibited men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. After three years of fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a new rule allowing Ukrainian men to travel abroad until they reach the age of 23, writes The Telegraph.

By giving young people more freedom to travel, the authorities wanted to encourage them to return and voluntarily join the Armed Forces of Ukraine later.

It was also expected that this would help prevent families from taking teenagers abroad before they reach adulthood to avoid conscription in the future, the publication writes.

However, the policy change triggered a mass exodus of young Ukrainians to Europe. This happened at a time when tensions over migration processes in the EU were already high.

Men under 25 leaving the country

Earlier it was reported that in September, Polish border guards recorded a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians aged 18-22 entering Poland, more than 10 times. Compared to August, the number of those who left Poland also increased, by 3.5 times.

It was also reported that from 28 August to 19 September 2025, almost 53,000 checks of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 were registered at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

