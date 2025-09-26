Nearly 40,000 Ukrainian men aged 18–22 entered Poland since August 28 – Polish border guards

Between August 28 and September 19, 2025, nearly 53,000 checks of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 were recorded at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was stated in the Polish Border Guard’s response to a request from Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to the data, nearly 40,000 men left Ukraine for Poland, while more than 13,000 returned to Ukraine.

The service did not clarify whether all 53,000 cases resulted in successful border crossings.

The service stressed that the data reflect the number of checks, not the actual number of people who crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"We inform you that the Border Guard has statistical data related to the number of border crossings, not the number of individuals who entered or exited the territory of the Republic of Poland," the Polish Border Guard said.

At the same time, the Polish Border Guard did not disclose how many men in this age group were denied entry.

