Over 10,000 men aged 18-22 left Ukraine in week, - Polish border guards

More than 10,000 men aged 18-22 left Ukraine in one week, between 28 August and 3 September. This is 11 times more than a week earlier, when permission to leave was still prohibited.

This was reported by Polish border guards, according to Censor.NET.

"6,100 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 left for the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, although a week earlier there were only 500. In the Lublin Voivodeship, 4,605 young Ukrainians crossed the border into Poland, compared to 461 the previous week."

"For the sake of objectivity, it should be noted that there is also movement in the opposite direction among men in this category, so the net outflow amounted to 7,404 people. This is quite significant," say border guards.

