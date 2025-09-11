Ukrainian men under 22 increasingly travel to Poland after legislative change – media

Recently, Poland’s Border Guard has recorded an increase in the number of young Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 entering the country after receiving Cabinet approval to travel abroad.

Censor.NET reported this, citing RMF FM.

Piotr Zakielaż, spokesperson for the Bieszczady branch of Poland’s Border Guard, said that between 28 August and 3 September, 6,100 men aged 18 to 22 arrived in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship from Ukraine, while 2,000 departed.

The week before, about 500 young Ukrainians entered Poland and more than 650 left, he added.

In the Lublin Voivodeship, according to border guards, between 28 August and 3 September, 4,605 Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 entered, while 1,301 departed.

A week earlier, 461 young Ukrainians entered Poland from Ukraine, while 575 left.

The increase in young Ukrainians arriving in Poland may be linked, among other factors, to a desire to study in the country or to travel on vacation, RMF FM noted.

As a reminder, at the end of August, the Ukrainian government amended border-crossing rules under martial law, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.