Young men are quitting Ukrainian companies en masse due to the possibility of leaving the country.

Following the government resolution allowing men aged 18–22 to temporarily travel abroad, businesses have faced a wave of resignations in this age group.

As NV reports, Nova Poshta alone saw 170 employees quit in 10 days. At the !FEST restaurant group, 20% of men in this cohort left. Layoffs are also being recorded at major retail chains — ATB and Foxtrot, Censor.NET notes.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak pointed out that the State Border Guard Service is not tracking how many 18–22-year-old men have already used the right to leave.

