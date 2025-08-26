All men under 22 allowed to cross border freely during martial law – Svyrydenko

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for crossing state border. From now on, all men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border freely during martial law.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Sviridenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the decision also applies to citizens who are currently abroad for various reasons.

"We want Ukrainians to maintain strong ties with Ukraine. The changes will take effect the day after the government resolution is officially published," she added.

As a reminder, on August 12 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify border crossing for young men under the age of 22.

On August 22, draft law No. 13685 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada to allow men aged 18–22 to leave Ukraine freely.