Issue of banning non-military female officials from leaving country will be reviewed within two weeks, - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko promised to consider the issue of the current ban on traveling abroad for women who are not subject to military service and hold certain categories of positions.

She said this during question time to the government in the Rada on August 26, according to Censor.NET with a link to the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper."

"I think that a decision will be made within two weeks," the prime minister said.

The question concerned the Rules for Crossing the State Border, which prohibit female officials from traveling abroad, except for business trips. In particular, this applies to female members of local councils, female judges, and others.

In addition, the resolution prohibits male members of local councils who are over 60 years of age, members with disabilities, etc. from leaving the country.

Currently, female judges and mid-level female civil servants are in a more disadvantaged position than men, who have reservations and corresponding letters of permission to travel abroad.