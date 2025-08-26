Today, government will update rules for crossingstate border for men aged 18-22, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to Zelenskyy, many issues were discussed. In particular, cooperation with Norway in preparation for the heating season and the continuation of grant assistance for the purchase of natural gas. The expansion of the "eRecovery" program was also discussed. The president noted that there will be more opportunities to compensate for the loss of property in temporarily occupied territories. The prime minister will present all the details.

"Third: today, at a government meeting, the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22 will be updated. All details have been agreed with the military command, and the relevant opportunities should come into effect in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

