Germany records rise in arrivals of Ukrainian men aged 18–22 – media

Germany is witnessing an influx of young men from Ukraine aged 18 to 22.

According to Germany’s Interior Ministry, the number of men aged 18–22 seeking asylum in Germany has increased since August 26, after Ukraine eased its exit rules for that age group.

Since September 8, weekly arrivals have averaged over 1,000, and as of October 6 the figure stood at 1,796 per week.

"It is possible this is a phase of intensified migration following the new border-crossing rules, and that the number of young men seeking protection may decline again," the Interior Ministry said.

Departure of men under 25 abroad

Earlier, Polish border guards reported a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians aged 18–22 entering Poland in September — more than tenfold compared to August. The number of those leaving Poland also grew 3.5 times.

Between August 28 and September 19, 2025, nearly 53,000 border checks were recorded for Ukrainian men aged 18–22 at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

