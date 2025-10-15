If Russia and Putin decide to test Germany’s borders, we will react decisively - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said his country will "react decisively" if Russia tries to test Germany's borders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

Pistorius spoke at a meeting of NATO defense ministers currently taking place in Brussels.

He said that Germany would spend 10 billion euros on the development of all types of drones over the coming years, and that the country would offer to take a leading role in any proposed EU air defense system.

"If Russia and Vladimir Putin decide to test Germany's borders, Germany will react decisively," Pistorius stressed.

The German minister did not say directly that Germany would help pay for American Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine, but confirmed that Berlin would deploy Eurofighter jets in Poland for patrols.

