In September, number of Ukrainians aged 18-22 who crossed border with Poland increased tenfold

In September, Polish border guards recorded a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians aged 18-22 who entered Poland – more than 10 times. Compared to August, the number of those who left Poland also increased – by 3.5 times.

This was reported by the Polish Border Guard in response to a request from ZAXID.NET, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, from 28 August to 28 September 2025, more than 56,000 Ukrainian citizens aged 18-22 entered Poland from Ukraine. In contrast, more than 19,200 left Poland for Ukraine.

We previously wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution allowing Ukrainian men under the age of 22 to travel abroad during martial law is designed to have a long-term effect. However, this is now causing an imbalance in the labour market.

Read more: Nearly 40,000 Ukrainian men aged 18–22 entered Poland since August 28 – Polish border guards