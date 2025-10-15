Number of Ukrainians aged 18–22 in Germany rises tenfold after easing of travel restrictions – Die Welt

After Ukraine allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad, the number of young Ukrainians arriving in Germany to seek protection has increased tenfold.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Die Welt.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior said that after the corresponding decree was adopted, the number of applications from men in this age group rose from about 100 to 1,000 per week.

Read more: If Russia and Putin decide to test Germany’s borders, we will react decisively - Pistorius

The ministry noted that it is currently difficult to assess whether this is a temporary trend. Overall, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in Germany is also growing: 7,961 people were registered in May 2025, 11,277 in August, and 18,755 in September.

Unlike migrants from Syria or Afghanistan, Ukrainians receive residence permits under Article 24 of the Residence Act, which grants them access to the labor market and social benefits.

As of October 4, 2025, Germany’s Central Register of Foreigners recorded 1,293,672 Ukrainians who arrived after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Meanwhile, about 450,000 of them are no longer registered with German authorities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel