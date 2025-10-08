Switzerland changes rules for refugees from western Ukraine

The Swiss government has extended temporary protection status (Status S) for Ukrainian citizens who left the country due to the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation until March 4, 2027. At the same time, the rules for obtaining this status have been tightened.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Federal Department of Justice and Police.

Status S - rapid asylum without lengthy procedures, granted to citizens of Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine remains unstable, and no lasting stabilization is expected for the time being. Therefore, protection status S for persons seeking asylum from Ukraine will not be revoked until March 4, 2027. The Federal Council made this decision at its meeting on October 8, 2025. Support measures for persons with S protection status (S Program) have also been extended until that date. In accordance with the parliament's decision, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is introducing a distinction between regions where return is considered permissible or impermissible," the document states.

See more: Suspect in murder of Ukrainian refugee in US explains his actions: "She was reading my mind". PHOTO

Yes, the Federal Council considers that the conditions for maintaining S protection status remain valid.

"Despite international efforts to establish peace, no lasting improvement in the situation throughout Ukraine is expected in the near future that could guarantee a safe return," they explained.

If the situation in Ukraine stabilizes, the Federal Council will reconsider the issue of S's protection status.

At the same time, members of the Federal Council decided to grant S protection status only to persons whose last place of residence was in occupied territories or combat zones.

When granting temporary protection, a distinction is made between regions where return is considered "acceptable" or "unacceptable."

Currently, returns are considered acceptable to the following areas:

Volyn;

Rivne;

Lviv;

Ternopil;

Transcarpathian;

Ivano-Frankivsk;

Chernivtsi region.

"Persons who already have S protection status in Switzerland are not affected by the new provision. The new provision also does not apply to family members of persons with S protection status who are still in Ukraine. As the security situation in Ukrainian regions is constantly changing, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is constantly reviewing this list and updating it as necessary," they noted.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The new provision will take effect on November 1 and apply to all applications for protection that will be considered after that date, even if they were submitted earlier. According to the parliament's decision, persons with S protection status can now stay in Ukraine for 15 days per half-year instead of 15 days per quarter. This change also takes effect on November 1.

Along with extending protection status S, the Federal Council also decided to extend the support measures for persons with protection status S (Program S), which were first adopted on April 13, 2022, until March 4, 2027. The federal government is thus participating in the cantons' integration measures by providing CHF 3,000 per person per year, in particular to support language learning and ensure access to educational programs and employment," the department concluded.