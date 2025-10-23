Bavarian PM calls to reduce entry of young Ukrainians to Germany

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has called for restrictions on the entry of young Ukrainian men to Germany. He urged the EU to pressure Kyiv to revise its travel regulations. According to Censor.NET, citing ntv, Söder said:

"We must control and significantly reduce the rapidly increasing influx of young people from Ukraine. Therefore, the EU and Berlin must influence Ukraine to change its relaxed exit rules," Söder said.

According to him, the goal is to convince Ukraine to once again tighten its travel regulations.

"It helps no one if more and more young Ukrainians come to Germany instead of defending their homeland," Söder emphasized.

He added:

"Our solidarity remains, but it requires clear rules and responsibility on both sides. If this cannot be done voluntarily, then the so-called Mass Influx Directive should be restricted at the EU level."

Read more: EU issues recommendations on gradual end of temporary protection for Ukrainians

Data and social payments: reasons for the influx

According to Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior, the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 arriving in Germany has surged sharply:

from 19 per week in mid-August to over 1,000 in September;

and from 1,400 to nearly 1,800 per week in October.

Söder also called for ending social welfare payments to Ukrainian refugees who are seeking employment or whose income is insufficient for self-support.

"Because of these benefits, many Ukrainians do not want to work in Germany," he said.

At the same time, Söder stressed that Germany "wholeheartedly supports Ukraine" — with weapons, money, and humanitarian aid.

"But Ukraine also needs its soldiers to defend its own country," he added.

Such remarks are not new for Markus Söder. Back in September, he stated that most Ukrainian men should return home. Then he said:

"Peace is not in sight yet. Therefore, it is only logical to discuss the return of able-bodied Ukrainians so that they can strengthen the defense of their country," he said at the time.

The politician also noted that relatively fewer Ukrainian refugees are employed in Germany than in most other EU countries — which, in his view, should be a reason to reconsider the current policy toward Ukrainian men of military age.

Earlier, it was reported that Austria is closing its last reception center for Ukrainian refugees, while Latvia is reducing support for Ukrainian nationals residing in the country.

Read more on our Telegram channel