EU issues recommendations on gradual end of temporary protection for Ukrainians

The Council of the European Union has approved recommendations for the gradual withdrawal of Ukrainian refugees in the EU from the status of temporary protection after March 4, 2027.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the EU Council.

It is noted that the EU's solidarity with the Ukrainian people remains unwavering, but "it makes sense to prepare for the day when the situation allows Ukrainians to return home to help rebuild their country."

"A coordinated approach to the transition from temporary protection status is in the best interests of those who have been forced to flee their country. We want to ensure that the return to Ukraine is gradual and with a focus on sustainable reintegration into communities," said Kaare Dubvad, Minister of Immigration and Integration of Denmark.

The recommendations include two key areas for further work:

Member States should offer Ukrainians the possibility of obtaining permanent residence permits on other grounds if they fulfill the conditions established for this (in connection with employment, study or family circumstances); development of voluntary return programs to Ukraine.

On the other hand, EU countries can help refugees return to Ukraine and reintegrate into Ukrainian society by allowing them to make "familiarization visits."

EU countries should also provide for voluntary return programs valid for a limited period of time and agree on the terms of these programs with the Ukrainian authorities and other member states.

In addition, EU countries should establish information systems and campaigns on voluntary return programs. They can create so-called "Unity Centers" that will provide assistance with documents and other consultations.

According to the EU, since March 2022, more than 4 million displaced Ukrainians have taken refuge in EU countries. Refugees who cannot return home because of the war will enjoy temporary protection in the EU until March 4, 2027 (unless extended).