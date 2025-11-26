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News Photo Braze’s visit to Kyiv
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Latvian Foreign Minister Braže arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

She announced this on her X, reports Censor.NET.

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Braže posted a photo from the capital's railway station, where she was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. "I have arrived in Kyiv to support our Ukrainian friends in their quest for a sustainable peaceful European future," she wrote.

Braže arrived in Kyiv
Photo: Baiba Braže

The minister stressed that Latvia and the entire society of the country continue to support Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: Latvian companies continue to serve Russia's "shadow fleet," according to media reports

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