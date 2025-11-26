Latvian Foreign Minister Braže arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
She announced this on her X, reports Censor.NET.
Braže posted a photo from the capital's railway station, where she was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. "I have arrived in Kyiv to support our Ukrainian friends in their quest for a sustainable peaceful European future," she wrote.
The minister stressed that Latvia and the entire society of the country continue to support Ukraine.
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