Schoolchildren in Latvia will be taught how to operate drones

In Latvia, starting in the second semester of the current academic year, there are plans to gradually introduce practical classes on the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles as part of national defense lessons.

This is stated in a report by the Latvian Ministry of Defense, quoted by LETA and the Delfi portal.

According to Censor.NET, schoolchildren are currently studying the theoretical capabilities of drones, but the program will be expanded to include practical skills in operating UAVs.

Practical training with drones in schools

The Latvian Ministry of Defense noted that theoretical classes on drones have been included in the course for the second year. In the future, they will be supplemented with practical exercises.

"The goal of the classes is to provide students with basic skills for acting in crisis and military situations," according to the summary of the national defense concept.

In the summer of 2025, educational camps on drone management were organized. Twenty-eight students participated in them.

Read more: Poland becomes top importer of Chinese drone parts. Ukraine receives part of it – media

National defense as a compulsory subject

According to the concept approved by the Sejm in October 2023, national defense classes became mandatory starting in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Classes are held once a month during one school day. They last eight hours. The subject is aimed at developing safety and civic skills.