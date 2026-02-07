Russia struck Ukraine’s critical energy grid, - Shmyhal

On the night of February 7, the enemy attacked key substations and thermal power plants in Ukraine. Several rounds of emergency blackouts were introduced across the country.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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Substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, which form the backbone of Ukraine's power grid, were targeted. The enemy also struck power generation facilities: the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants," the statement said.

The nuclear power plant units were unloaded by personnel. As of now, 4.5–5 stages of emergency shutdown schedules have been implemented throughout Ukraine, and special emergency shutdown schedules have been implemented in the eastern and northern regions.

"The attack continues. Energy workers are ready to begin restoration as soon as the security situation allows.

The Ukrenergo dispatcher has activated a request for emergency assistance from Poland. Thank you for the resilience and heroism of our military and energy workers," Shmyhal said.

See more: Warehouse complex is on fire in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, after UAV attack. PHOTOS

Heavy shelling on February 7

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country—from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used:

Russian strategic aviation (in particular, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3);

many Shahed-type drones.

Launches of Kalibr and Zircon missiles were also recorded.

The shelling has caused massive damage to energy infrastructure, resulting in emergency power cuts in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power cuts are currently not in effect due to the situation.

See more: Russia deliberately struck fire station in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS