Russia deliberately struck fire station in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a fire and rescue unit.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
In the evening, the enemy attacked the fire and rescue unit in the village of Mezhova, Synelnykove district.
The strike damaged the walls and windows of the building.
It is noted that the rescuers were not injured.
Consequences of the attack
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