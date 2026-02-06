Russia deliberately struck fire station in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a fire and rescue unit.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In the evening, the enemy attacked the fire and rescue unit in the village of Mezhova, Synelnykove district.



The strike damaged the walls and windows of the building.



It is noted that the rescuers were not injured.

See more: Enemy attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region during day: man wounded; four injured in morning strike. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Read more: Russia attacked with "Kinzhal" missiles, Kh-59/69 missiles and over 300 UAVs: Air defence forces neutralised 297 targets. INFOGRAPHICS



