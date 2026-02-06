Russia attacked with "Kinzhal" missiles, Kh-59/69 missiles and over 300 UAVs: Air defence forces neutralised 297 targets

The Russians attacked Ukraine with more than 300 UAVs of various types, as well as seven missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Thus, the Russians launched 328 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the rf, TOT Donetsk, about 200 of them – "shaheds".

The enemy also launched two "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles and five "Kh-59/69" guided air missiles.

Watch more: Crew of Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with Minigun machine gun shot down enemy Shahed-136. VIDEO

How did the air defence system perform?

As of 12:30 p.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 297 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. As a result of active countermeasures by the Defence Forces, enemy missiles did not reach their targets. Information is being verified.

Twenty-two strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and debris fell at two locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged dog shelter: many animals were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS