Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged dog shelter: many animals were injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
As a result of Russian shelling, a dog shelter in Zaporizhzhia was damaged and many animals were injured.
This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia City Council, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that dozens of dogs were affected by the strike. The municipal enterprise "Pobutovik" is transporting the animals to veterinary clinics, where they are receiving the necessary care.
The city council also reported that as a result of Russian strikes on 5-6 February, residential buildings in the Zavodskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.
Specialists from district administrations, State Emergency Service rescuers, National Police officers, utility services, and specialists from the Department of Social Protection of the Population were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.
During the night, Russian drones attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.
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