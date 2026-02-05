In Zaporizhzhia, sappers defused Russian "Molniya" drone that got tangled in power lines. PHOTOS

Sappers in Zaporizhzhia defused a Russian "Molniya" drone that got tangled in high-voltage wires above the road.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The drone could have been carrying explosives

The drone did not detonate, but it posed a serious threat to the population. Law enforcement officials explained that such drones can carry from three to ten kilograms of explosives. Their warheads contain a significant number of striking elements.

To avoid danger, the patrol police temporarily blocked traffic near the scene. Police bomb disposal experts and State Emergency Service pyrotechnicians carried out demining and neutralised the threat.

"In order to protect citizens from a possible explosion, police officers restricted traffic and took all necessary measures," the agency said.

Read more: Enemy attacks residential area in Zaporizhzhia: fires recorded in city; dead and wounded reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Earlier we reported

The day before, the occupiers shelled more than 30 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and 11 were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Dolynka, Charivne, Nove Pole, Liubytske, Bratske, and Verkhnia Tersa.

466 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Balabyne, Ternivka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelenе, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.

Six MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole, Zelene, and Sviatopetrivka.

307 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.

Read more: Ukraine repels Russian air attack (updated)