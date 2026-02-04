Ukraine repels Russian air attack

On the evening of February 4, Russian troops launched an aerial attack on Ukraine using attack drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, the information was released by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are taking a set of measures to counter the aerial threat and protect the country’s airspace.

Movement of enemy UAVs

At 7:16 p.m. - a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the southern direction was reported.

At 7:18 p.m. - a high-speed target heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

At 7:41 p.m. - the ballistic threat is no longer in effect.

At 7:50 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 8:22 p.m. - UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Pavlohrad from the south.

At 8:24 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Sumy.

At 8:46 p.m. - UAVs from the north heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 8:56 p.m. - a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the southern direction.

At 8:59 p.m. - a high-speed target heading toward Odesa region (Sarata).

At 9:15 p.m. - a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast direction.

At 9:32 p.m. - guided aerial bombs heading toward Sumy district.

At 9:53 p.m. - launches of guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:12 p.m. - UAVs heading toward Kharkiv.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with drones - Ukrainian Air Force