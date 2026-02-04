Enemy attacks Kherson region with drones and artillery throughout day: three killed, four wounded

During the day on Wednesday, February 4, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and drones. Three people were killed, and four were wounded.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: Occupiers shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people wounded

There are dead and wounded.

At around 07:00 a.m., the occupiers carried out a combined strike on Beryslav: artillery and a UAV hit a minibus. The driver was injured in the attack.

At 2:30 p.m. in the same settlement, Russian troops killed a civilian by directing an FPV drone at the person.

In Oleksandrivka of the Stanislav community, at around 09:45 a.m., the occupiers directed an FPV drone at a vehicle serving the local feldsher-midwife station. A staff member was killed, and the driver was injured.

Read more: Russians strike minibus in Kherson: driver killed, five people injured. PHOTO

Also in the morning, a man who was outside was killed in an artillery strike in a suburb of Kherson. One more person was wounded in the regional center due to an explosive dropped by the enemy from a UAV.

In the evening, in the village of Ukrainka, the enemy dropped an explosive from a drone, injuring one person.

Private houses, trolleybuses, and cars were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the occupiers’ war crimes (Part 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Russia again attacks Kherson CHP plant with drones and artillery