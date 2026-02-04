Occupiers shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Novoraysk, Taras Shevchenko, Beryslav, Chervone, Kostyrka, Zolota Balka, Nova Kamianka, Antonivka, Charivne, Ingulets, Mykilsk, Dariivka, Osokorivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Olhivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and 12 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline, a warehouse, agricultural equipment, and a private car.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

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