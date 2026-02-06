Kropyvnytskyi under massive attack by Russia since morning: launch of "Kinzhal," "Shaheds" and other missiles

An explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi during the air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force warned of the take-off of a MiG-31K, which is a carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles.

Later, they announced the launch of a missile towards Kropyvnytskyi.

Suspilne reports explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

It is also known that a group of missiles is flying towards Kirovohrad Oblast from Mykolaiv Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A series of explosions was heard in the city again.

The Air Force reported that a high-speed target was launched again towards Kropyvnytskyi. Explosions were heard in the city again.

See more: SSU and National Police detained FSB agents who carried out arson attacks in Kropyvnytskyi and Chernivtsi. PHOTOS

What preceded?

Since morning, explosions have been heard several times in Kropyvnytskyi. The city was attacked by Russian UAVs.

Read more: 16-year-old girl was preparing Russian strike on a thermal power plant in Kropyvnytskyi, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS