16-year-old girl was preparing Russian strike on a thermal power plant in Kropyvnytskyi, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A 16-year-old resident of Kropyvnytskyi was detained for preparing a missile strike on a local thermal power plant on behalf of the FSB.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The girl was supposed to install a GPS tracker disguisedas snow on the territory of the thermal power plant. With its help, the Russians planned to attack the energy facility.

The SBU uncovered the enemy's plan in advance and detained the suspect "red-handed" at night near the fence of the thermal power plant, where she was trying to install the "beacon".

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Recruitment

Russian special services recruited a minor through a Telegram channel advertising "easy money".

At first, the girl was given a "test assignment": to film military and critical infrastructure facilities for the FSB.

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"After that, the agent received an assignment from her supervisor to prepare a missile strike on one of the largest thermal and electrical power generation facilities in the region.

She received money from Russia to purchase a GPS tracker on her own bank card. The suspect then ordered the device from an online store, paid for it, and picked up the order at the post office," the statement said.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of her work for the FSB was seized from her.

The woman has been notified of suspicion of high treason and is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.