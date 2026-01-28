SSU and National Police detained FSB agents who carried out arson attacks in Kropyvnytskyi and Chernivtsi

The Security Service's counterintelligence and the National Police have detained three more FSB agents who, on behalf of the enemy, committed arson in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.

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In Kropyvnytskyi, a 19-year-old local resident was caught trying to burn down the building of one of the district councils of the regional centre. SSU officers detained him "red-handed" with a 10-litre canister of petrol, which he poured on the entrance door of the municipal institution.

The investigation established that the suspect had been recruited by Russian special services through a dating site. A "girl" responded to him there and immediately suggested meeting up.

However, instead of a date, the young man received a message on his messenger that his "acquaintance" had allegedly been kidnapped and that in order to "free" her, he had to burn down the district council.

The FSB recruited another resident of the regional centre using a similar scheme. He turned out to be a 21-year-old unemployed man who, on behalf of the occupiers, attempted to destroy the local branch of Ukrposhta with fire.

The SSU counterintelligence also detained the perpetrator at the scene of the crime when he poured petrol on and set fire to the entrance door and window shutters of the state institution.

In Chernivtsi, a 24-year-old citizen of one of the Middle Eastern countries was exposed for attempting to destroy the technological equipment of a power substation. To commit the crime, he used 5 litres of petrol, which he poured near the equipment and tried to set it on fire.

SSU counterintelligence officers detained the foreigner while he was attempting to set the fire.

All three suspects have been notified of their suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

sabotage committed under martial law;

intentional destruction of property by arson.

The perpetrators are in custody

They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.





