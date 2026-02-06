Russians attacked Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region: married couple killed

During the night, Russian drones attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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"The Russians struck Vilniansk with a drone. A private house was destroyed. A married couple, a 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were killed," the report said.

The enemy also attacked the regional center at night, damaging houses in the private sector.

A 14-year-old boy was injured. He was given all the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russian troops shelled more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: three dead, 11 wounded. PHOTO

Strikes at Ukraine

During the night, Russian strike drones were spotted over various regions of Ukraine. According to the Air Force, a group of drones flew over Cherkasy region and near Kropyvnytskyi. In addition, drones were spotted in Rivne region, which later flew to Volyn region heading for Lutsk.

As of 6:00 a.m., an air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Read more: Russian artillery strikes Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region: one man killed