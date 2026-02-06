Crew of Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with Minigun machine gun shot down enemy Shahed-136. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force is implementing new effective tactics to combat Iranian kamikaze drones, involving army aviation. According to Censor.NET, unique footage of the destruction of a Russian "shahid" directly from a helicopter has appeared online.

The video shows the Mi-8 crew intercepting the loitering munition and opening fire to destroy it.

Hunting in the air:

Use of the Minigun: To eliminate the target, the gunner used a Minigun multi-barrel machine gun, whose rate of fire allows it to create a dense wall of fire, leaving no chance for manoeuvrable drones.

Effective tactics: The use of helicopters to hunt for Shaheds allows for the mobile interception of drones in areas where it is difficult to deploy ground forces, and to destroy them before they reach peaceful cities.

Result: After a short burst of fire, the Shahed-136 bursts into flames in the air and shatters into pieces, ending its terrorist flight.

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Destroying kamikaze drones with aircraft machine guns is a rational way to defend the sky, allowing scarce anti-aircraft missiles to be saved for more complex targets.

"The crew of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with a Minigun machine gun. Skilful work by our pilots and gunners in Ukrainian airspace," reads the comment to the video.

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