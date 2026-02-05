General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms Russians face serious problems at front after Starlink blocking
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that the Russian army is facing serious satellite communications problems at the front after mass blocking of Starlink terminals.
As Censor.NET reports, General Staff sources told Ukrinform and Liga about this.
Problems in the Russian army
The AFU command confirmed that "Starlinks" have stopped working for the occupiers at the front. This happened after rules were introduced in Ukraine for registering such terminals.
The Russians have faced serious problems — command and control have been hampered.
It is noted that on February 5, Defence Ministry adviser and military radio technology consultant Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov wrote that "the enemy does not have a problem at the fronts, the enemy has a catastrophe."
According to the expert, due to the Starlink blocking, the occupiers’ "entire command and control has collapsed," and assault operations were halted in many sectors.
"We found that our troops had issues among those who did not promptly submit lists for private ‘Starlinks.’ The processing is ongoing," the Defence Ministry adviser added.
Background
- As noted, American businessman Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drones.
- On 25 January, radio technology expert Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by the Russians on "Shahed" strike UAVs.
- Later, Defence Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, together with SpaceX, was addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On 1 February, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorised use of Starlink had been stopped.
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