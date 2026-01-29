Ministry of Defence and SpaceX are addressing issue of Starlink’s use on Russian UAVs, - Fedorov

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, together with SpaceX, is addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.

This was announced by the head of the ministry, Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A few hours after Russian drones with Starlink connectivity appeared over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defence team promptly contacted SpaceX and proposed ways to solve this problem.



I am grateful to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk personally for their quick response and for starting to work on resolving the situation," he said.

Fedorov said that Elon Musk's decision to urgently activate Starlink and send the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion was critical to Ukraine's resilience.

"Western technology must continue to help the democratic world and protect civilians, rather than being used to terrorise and destroy peaceful cities," the minister concluded.

See more: Russian Starlink-equipped BM-35 drones are already reaching Dnipro, Flash says. PHOTO

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Russians used "shaheds" on Starlink for the first time to strike Ukraine.

It is known that Russian BM-35 drones on Starlink are already reaching Dnipro.

Watch more: Russians used Shaheds on Starlink to strike Ukraine for first time, Flash says. VIDEO