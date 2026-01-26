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Russian Starlink-equipped BM-35 drones are already reaching Dnipro, Flash says

Russian drones equipped with Starlink satellite terminals are already reaching the city of Dnipro.

This was reported by Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), a radio communications and electronic warfare specialist and adviser to the defense minister, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to him, unlike the "Molniya," this Russian drone is "fuel-powered" and can fly up to 500 kilometers.

"The issue of ‘Starlink’ for the enemy is becoming increasingly relevant," Flash added.

Read more: Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) became advisor to Ministry of Defence on technological aspects of defence. PHOTOS

BM-35 drone on Starlink has already reached Dnipro

Modernisation of Shahed drones

According to intelligence assessments, Moscow may be preparing an attack that would generate dense clouds of small debris in orbit. They could simultaneously damage or destroy several satellites. The aim of such a weapon is to weaken the West’s space capabilities, primarily those systems that support Ukraine in combat operations.

Watch more: Seven injured in Russian strike on high-rise building in Dnipro. VIDEO

BM-35 drone on Starlink has already reached Dnipro

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Dnipro (800) drones (4482) Starlink (90) Shahed (1369) Serhii Flash Beskrestnov (13)
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