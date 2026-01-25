Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) became advisor to Ministry of Defence on technological aspects of defence

Newly appointed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that radio technology specialist and military officer Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) has joined the team of advisers to the Ministry of Defence.

Fedorov announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov is my advisor on defence technology. He is one of the most knowledgeable experts in the field of drones, electronic warfare and enemy decision analysis. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Flash has been working directly on the front lines and conducting training for the military in the hottest spots," the minister said.

Fedorov stressed that in modern technological warfare, it is important to understand the direction of innovation, anticipate Russian plans, and create products that can turn the tide on the battlefield. Therefore, the Ministry of Defence is strengthening this area with people who have already demonstrated a real ability to perform these tasks.

Beskrestnov's tasks

Flesh's expertise is radio communications, electronic warfare systems, and intelligence. He was the first to report on the Russians' use of FPV drones with machine vision and jet-powered drones. His main focus now is on systemic solutions against Russian strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

"We must reduce the effectiveness of enemy attacks and protect our people. The development of electronic warfare is critically important — in war, the winner is the one who adapts faster," the defence minister stressed.

See more: UK representatives see latest version of Ukraine’s Octopus interceptor drone, Defense Ministry says. PHOTO

At the same time, Flash will also work on other technological areas of defence:

Working with captured enemy equipment.

Analysis, logistics, studying the enemy's decisions, and turning this experience to our advantage.

Analysis, logistics, studying the enemy's decisions, and turning this experience to our advantage. Expert assessment of new military developments.

We don't need "ideas on paper," but solutions that actually work in combat right now.

"Today, war is about mathematics, technology and speed of decision-making. We must not just react, but build a system that is constantly learning and becoming stronger. That is why we are strengthening the team with new leaders. We are moving systematically, quickly and working towards results," added Fedorov