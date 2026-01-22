Seven injured in Russian strike on high-rise building in Dnipro

Today, January 22, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with a drone, causing a fire in a multi-storey residential building.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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The fire has been extinguished

As noted, rescuers extinguished the fire in a high-rise building in Dnipro, which was hit by an enemy drone.

See more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 12, including four children. PHOTOS

Victims

According to updated data, seven people were injured in the attack. An 88-year-old man remains in hospital, while all other victims are under outpatient care.

Read more: On evening of 21 January, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones (updated)

Background

It was previously reported that during the day on January 22, Russians struck Dnipro with a drone, causing a fire in two apartments of a high-rise building.