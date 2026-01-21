On evening of 21 January, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones

On the evening of Wednesday, January 21, the enemy continues its attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy drones are detected in the country's airspace. Defense forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.

Watch more: Energy infrastructure attacked in Belgorod and Orel, Russian Federation. VIDEO

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:22 p.m., a UAV was reported moving in the Kharkiv region near Bohodukhiv, heading east.

At 6:26 p.m., The Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones in the following directions:

Kharkiv region:

UAV in the Sharivka area, heading northwest;

UAV in the Mereva area, heading east;





UAV in the Sharivka area, heading northwest; UAV in the Mereva area, heading east; Zaporizhia:

UAV in the Novomykolaivka district, in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

At 6:59 p.m.- North Chernihiv region - enemy UAV.

At 7:19 p.m. - Sumy region, Boromlia and Trostianets districts, enemy UAVs, heading east.

Updated information.

7:47 p.m. – An enemy UAV is heading toward Kharkiv from the west.

8:07 p.m. – Enemy reconnaissance UAVs are over Kherson region and may be directing enemy weapons. Assets have been engaged to shoot them down.

8:54 p.m. – An air raid alert has been declared in Mykolaiv region due to an enemy reconnaissance UAV that may be directing enemy weapons. Assets have been engaged to shoot it down.

UAVs in eastern Chernihiv region, heading toward Sumy region.

UAVs in Sumy region near the settlement of Bromlia, heading north.

UAVs are heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the northeast.

UAVs in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest.

9:09 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs toward Kharkiv region.

9:18 p.m. – UAVs are heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east, and UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region south of Pavlohrad are heading west.

Updated information

9:40 p.m. – UAVs are heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

Updated information

10:13 p.m. – Launches of guided aerial bombs toward Zaporizhzhia region and eastern Kharkiv region.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on the night of January 21, the enemy launched a massive attack with drones in the south of the Odesa region. Residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged.